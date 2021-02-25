Garland notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.
Garland set up goals by Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel during the Coyotes' third-period tally. In the shootout, Garland and Christian Dvorak lifted the Coyotes to victory. The 24-year-old Garland is up to seven scores, 11 assists, 61 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 19 appearances. He should be a solid scoring option in fantasy as long as he maintains a top-six role, which should be no trouble given his scoring pace.
