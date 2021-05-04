Garland (lower body) will play in Monday's game against Los Angeles, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Garland has missed the last six games with his lower-body injury but will play for the first time since April 19 on Monday. The 25-year-old has racked up 10 goals and 32 points in 45 games this season.
