Coyotes' Conor Garland: Hampered by upper-body injury
The Coyotes placed Garland (upper body) on the injured, non-roster list Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Garland will stick with the big club until he's healthy, at which point he'll be assigned to Arizona's minor-league affiliate. The 22-year-old American totaled eight goals and 27 points in 55 AHL contests last campaign.
