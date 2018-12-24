Garland was sent down to AHL Tucson on Monday.

Garland's demotion comes on the heels of him scoring goals in both his team's last two games. Despite finding the back of the net in consecutive contests, the 22-year-old fell victim to the numbers game and will return to the minors where he's enjoyed a ton of success in 2018-19. Garland has posted eight goals and 19 points in 18 games with AHL Tucson this year.