Coyotes' Conor Garland: Headed back to the minors
Garland was sent down to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Garland's demotion comes on the heels of him scoring goals in both his team's last two games. Despite finding the back of the net in consecutive contests, the 22-year-old fell victim to the numbers game and will return to the minors where he's enjoyed a ton of success in 2018-19. Garland has posted eight goals and 19 points in 18 games with AHL Tucson this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...