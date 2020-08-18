Garland (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's practice session and is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Garland logged just 5:15 of ice time in Game 4 before being forced out of the game with an undisclosed injury. While the winger put 10 shots on goal through the first three contests of the series, he still remains bogged down in a five-game goal drought. If Garland misses any time, Christian Fischer could find himself slotted into a second-line role.