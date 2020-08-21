Garland missed Wednesday's series-ending Game 5 loss to the Avalanche due to a head injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The Coyotes haven't specified whether Garland was forced to miss Game 5 due to a concussion or some other type of head injury, but either way, he should be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp, which is expected to open in mid-November. The 24-year-old winger, who led Arizona with 22 goals (39 points) in 68 games during the regular season, should skate in a top-six role while seeing ample power-play time in 2020-21.