Garland scored his ninth goal of the season Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Garland enters the All-Star break with 12 points, highlighted by his nine goals. The 25-year-old rookie enjoyed a quality January, registering eight of his 12 total points in 11 games, and he will now get to enjoy an extended rest. Arizona's next game comes Feb. 2 in San Jose.

