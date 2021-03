Garland produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Garland set up Clayton Keller's third-period tally. After enduring a five-game point drought, Garland has three points in his last two games. The 25-year-old winger has 25 points (nine tallies, 16 assists), 79 shots and a plus-6 rating in 30 outings this year. Garland has a good chance of matching his career-high 39 points from last season.