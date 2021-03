Garland scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Garland opened the scoring 1:13 into the game and added the lone helper on Clayton Keller's goal six minutes later. The 25-year-old Garland snapped a five-game point drought -- his awakening on offense conveniently corresponding with his return to a line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Garland has nine goals, 24 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances.