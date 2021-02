Garland scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Garland had a shot late in the first period that lingered around Jordan Binnington's net, which Nick Schmaltz eventually shoveled in. Garland then scored one himself at 5:18 of the second period. The two-point effort got him to 10 points in as many outings. The winger has added 42 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating this season, as he appears locked in with a top-six role.