Garland scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Garland also had a team-high seven shots on goal while skating 21:03 in the contest. That ice time was 2:04 higher than he had in any game last year. At 24 years old, Garland appears set to feature in a larger role for the Coyotes. Fantasy managers who were discouraged by his 39 points in 68 games last year should keep a close eye on the winger if he can sustain this positive start.