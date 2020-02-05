Garland potted a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Garland converted on a beautiful feed from Taylor Hall at 4:50 of the second period. The 23-year-old is on quite the run, with four goals and five helpers over his last eight games. For the season, Garland has 18 tallies, 31 points, 128 shots on net and s plus-5 rating in 54 contests.