Garland (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

It's unclear when Garland suffered the injury. The 24-year-old winger has been excellent in a top-six role this season with seven goals and 12 assists through 20 games, so the Coyotes will sorely miss his presence in the lineup. He's day-to-day for now. Dryden Hunt or Hudson Fasching will enter the lineup in his place, while Lawson Crouse could see a bump in usage.