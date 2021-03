Garland produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Garland set up Christian Dvorak for the opening tally 6:20 into the first period. The 25-year-old Garland has provided a goal and three assists in his last five contests. Overall, the winger has 26 points, 89 shots and a plus-3 rating in 33 games. He should continue to be productive as long as he's a fixture in the Coyotes' top six.