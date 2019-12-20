Garland (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Garland picked up the injury, as he was a surprise scratch ahead of Thursday's clash. In any event, Christian Fischer will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Derek Stepan likely to move up to the second power-play unit. Expect the team to comment on Garland's status ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.