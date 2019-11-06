Coyotes' Conor Garland: Picks up third helper
Garland posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Garland combined with linemates Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller for the opening goal. While listed on the third line, this trio packs quite the punch offensively. Garland is up to 10 points in 15 games this year, and he's not afraid to shoot either with 38 shots on goal in 2019-20.
