Garland (lower body) recorded a power-play assist and saw 22:23 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Garland's injury was suspected to be a knee issue, and it kept him out for six games. He returned to his usual significant role despite being listed on the fourth line officially. The 25-year-old winger has 33 points (10 goals, 23 helpers), 124 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 46 contests this year. Expect him to function as a top-line winger for the remainder of the season.