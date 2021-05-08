Garland scored a power-play goal and dished two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Garland was a key part of the Coyotes' comeback win. He assisted on a Victor Soderstrom goal to get them on the board, then scored the equalizer at 11:14 of the second period. In the third, Garland set up Michael Bunting's insurance tally. The 25-year-old Garland is up to 11 tallies, 38 points, 129 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 48 contests. He needs just one point in Saturday's season finale to match his output from last year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Sets up both goals in loss•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Pockets assist in return•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Good to go Monday•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Game-time decision after skating•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Considered week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Out with knee issue•