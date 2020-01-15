Garland scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Garland's first assist came on Phil Kessel's second-period power-play tally. The 23-year-old winger had six shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to round out a productive appearance. Garland leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and now has 26 points, 114 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 48 games overall.