Coyotes' Conor Garland: Racks up three points in win
Garland scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Garland's first assist came on Phil Kessel's second-period power-play tally. The 23-year-old winger had six shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to round out a productive appearance. Garland leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and now has 26 points, 114 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 48 games overall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: First goal of the New Year•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Strikes on power play•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Reaches 20-point plateau•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Ends six-game slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Back in lineup•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.