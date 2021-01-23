Garland posted a goal on five shots and two helpers in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Garland was highly effective Friday, setting up Christian Dvorak on the power play and Nick Schmaltz at even strength before scoring an insurance tally of his own in the third period. The 24-year-old Garland is up to two goals, four assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five games. He's worth a look in most formats while he's hot, but don't expect much tough play out of the scoring winger.