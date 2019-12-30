Coyotes' Conor Garland: Reaches 20-point plateau
Garland scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Garland set up Taylor Hall's opening goal before extending the Coyotes' lead to 2-0 with a tally of his own at 18:02 of the first period. The 23-year-old has three points and 10 shots over his last two games, which followed a six-game drought. Garland is at 13 scored and seven helpers in 40 contests this year.
