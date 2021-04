Garland notched two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Garland helped out on goals by Michael Bunting and Derick Brassard in the first period, the latter tally coming on the power play. The 25-year-old Garland leads the Coyotes with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 38 games this year. He's added 105 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating while mainly working in a top-six role.