Coyotes' Conor Garland: Ready to play
According to Garland (knee), if games were being played he would be available to suit up, telling Craig Morgan of The Athletic, "Had the season continued, I probably would have surprised people with how fast I came back. I could play right now."
Garland was putting together a fantastic sophomore campaign prior to the league shut down, as he managed 22 goals and 17 helpers in 68 contests. If the regular season picks back up, the 23-year-old would need just one more tally to reach the 40-point threshold. Fantasy owners in keeper/dynasty leagues should definitely consider holding onto Garland heading into the 2020-21 season.
