Garland (head) returned to practice Sunday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Garland skated alongside Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz on the top line during practice. The 24-year-old Garland suffered the injury in the Coyotes' final playoff game versus the Avalanche. He should be good to go at the start of the regular season and he's expected to feature in a top-six role after potting 22 goals and dishing 17 helpers last year.