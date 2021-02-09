Garland scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Garland got the Coyotes on the board with his tally at 1:48 of the second period. He's picked up three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. The Massachusetts native is up to five goals, 13 points, 47 shots and a plus-7 rating in 12 outings this season. He's working on the Coyotes' top line in recent games, and that trio with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz combined for six points Monday. Fantasy managers can make room for Garland on their rosters as a pure scoring option, but he's notched just two hits and four blocked shots this year.