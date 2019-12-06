Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores first goal in eight games
Garland scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Garland struck with seven minutes left in the third period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 leads, and that goal held up as the game-winner. It also snapped a seven-game goal drought for the 23-year-old. With 11 goals and 16 points through 30 games, Garland is already on the verge of topping the 13 goals and 18 points he had in 47 games as a rookie last season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two points in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: First power-play goal of 2019-20•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Picks up third helper•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores insurance tally•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Turns in multi-point performance•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two-point performance in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.