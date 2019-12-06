Garland scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Garland struck with seven minutes left in the third period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 leads, and that goal held up as the game-winner. It also snapped a seven-game goal drought for the 23-year-old. With 11 goals and 16 points through 30 games, Garland is already on the verge of topping the 13 goals and 18 points he had in 47 games as a rookie last season.