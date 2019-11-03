Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores insurance tally
Garland scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Garland buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to round out the scoring late in the second period. The 23-year-old old has been consistently productive early in his sophomore season, hitting the scoresheet almost exactly every other game and amassing nine points in 13 contests. Friday's goal was his 20th in 60 career NHL games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Turns in multi-point performance•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two-point performance in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Strikes for pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Headed to minors•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Trigger-happy in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.