Garland scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Garland buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to round out the scoring late in the second period. The 23-year-old old has been consistently productive early in his sophomore season, hitting the scoresheet almost exactly every other game and amassing nine points in 13 contests. Friday's goal was his 20th in 60 career NHL games.