Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores on the power play
Garland scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago on Sunday.
Garland's goal was his team-leading 12th of the season but, surprisingly, only his second with the man advantage. The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 18 points in 47 games as a rookie in 2018-19 but has emerged as a consistently productive sophomore for the Coyotes.
