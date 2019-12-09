Garland scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago on Sunday.

Garland's goal was his team-leading 12th of the season but, surprisingly, only his second with the man advantage. The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 18 points in 47 games as a rookie in 2018-19 but has emerged as a consistently productive sophomore for the Coyotes.