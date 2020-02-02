Garland tallied a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago.

Garland tied the game at 2-2 with a beauty late in the second period, racing up left side and going top shelf on Chicago netminder Corey Crawford. It was the 17th goal of the season for Garland, but his first in the last five games. The 23-year-old, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, has 30 points in 53 games this season following a 13-goal, 18-point rookie campaign.