Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores to force overtime
Garland tallied a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago.
Garland tied the game at 2-2 with a beauty late in the second period, racing up left side and going top shelf on Chicago netminder Corey Crawford. It was the 17th goal of the season for Garland, but his first in the last five games. The 23-year-old, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, has 30 points in 53 games this season following a 13-goal, 18-point rookie campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Chips in with assist•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two helpers in loss to Oil•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Racks up three points in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: First goal of the New Year•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Strikes on power play•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Reaches 20-point plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.