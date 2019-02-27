Garland inked a two-year contract extension with Arizona on Wednesday

Garland registered 12 goals and three assists, including six power-play points, in 36 games since being called up from the minors in early December. While his even-strength role has been in the bottom-six much of the time, the winger's inclusion on the power play, where he is averaging 2:29 of ice time, gives him solid mid-range (bordering on top end) fantasy value.