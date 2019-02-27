Coyotes' Conor Garland: Secures extension
Garland inked a two-year contract extension with Arizona on Wednesday
Garland registered 12 goals and three assists, including six power-play points, in 36 games since being called up from the minors in early December. While his even-strength role has been in the bottom-six much of the time, the winger's inclusion on the power play, where he is averaging 2:29 of ice time, gives him solid mid-range (bordering on top end) fantasy value.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Notches power-play goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Continues hot streak•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Benefits from puck luck in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Back in NHL•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Headed back to the minors•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Skips right back to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...