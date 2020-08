Garland (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's must-win Game 5 against Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Garland's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Coyotes, as they're facing elimination Wednesday, and were absolutely dominated during Monday's 7-1 Game 4 loss. The 24-year-old winger will have to hope his teammates will be able to force a Game 6 without his services.