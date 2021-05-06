Garland recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Garland continues to be effective as a playmaker -- 21 of his 25 helpers this season have been primary assists, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website notes. Through 47 contests, Garland has 35 points, 126 shots on net and 26 PIM as a top-six option for the Coyotes. Nine of his points have come on the power play.