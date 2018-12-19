Coyotes' Conor Garland: Shipped down to minors
Garland was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Considering the Coyotes don't have an healthy forward available to slot in for Garland, his demotion could be related to the roster freeze and the lifting of the 23-man limit. If that is the case, the winger figures to be called up ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
