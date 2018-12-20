Garland was summoned from AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Garland shifted to the minors Wednesday in a procedural move that corresponded to the Christmas roster freeze. The Coyotes have several forwards on injured reserve, so we fully expect that Garland will suit up for Thursday's home game against the Habs. He's registered 16 empty shots on goal through six games, but otherwise hasn't produced any offense for a team that is predictably near the basement of the Pacific Division standings at 14-17-2.