Garland recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Garland set up Barrett Hayton's first goal of the campaign at 14:41 of the first period. The 24-year-old Garland has produced three points, a plus-3 rating and nine shots through two games in a top line. The Coyotes' offense appears to be improved in 2020-21, giving Garland a better chance to improve on the 39 points he recorded in 68 outings last year.