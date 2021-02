Garland produced an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Garland had plenty of chances Tuesday, but had to settle for setting up Nick Schmaltz at 17:21 of the third period. That goal put the Coyotes within one, but they couldn't tie the game. Through nine contests, Garland has three goals, five helpers, 38 shots and a plus-3 rating.