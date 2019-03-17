Coyotes' Conor Garland: Snaps seven-game point drought
Garland picked up an assist and added three hits in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
The rookie had gone through a cold spell, but factored into the set-up on Alex Galchenyuk's second goal of the night. Garland has been moderately successful with 12 goals and 16 points in 40 games this season. The fifth-round pick from 2015 has shown a willingness to shoot, with 101 shots this year, but entering the night, he averaged only 12:40 per game. He may be worth a look in DFS play on light nights, but there are likely better budget options on the wing.
