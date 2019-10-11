Coyotes' Conor Garland: Strikes for pair of goals
Garland scored twice and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The fourth-line winger showed a nose for goal despite skating only 11:36 in the contest. Coach Rick Tocchet is sure to appreciate Garland's defensive contributions as well. Garland is the only Coyote with multiple goals this season, and if he can continue to produce, he could rise on the depth chart.
