Garland scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Garland opened the scoring at 8:05 of the first period. The 23-year-old is back in a groove with four points in his last three games, which puts him at 21 points in 41 contests this season. The goal was his sixth power-play point of the year.

