Garland scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Garland stole the puck and sniped the opening tally just 21 seconds into the contest. The winger saw his five-game point streak end in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues, but he didn't take long to get back on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old is up to six goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 14 outings. The two-hit performance should be considered unusual -- Garland's last multi-hit outing in the regular season was Dec. 6, 2019 versus the Penguins.