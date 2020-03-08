Coyotes' Conor Garland: Sustains injury
Garland suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game against Calgary and is considered week-to-week.
Garland suffered the injury when he collided with goaltender Cam Talbot, and he returned to Arizona for further evaluation. The 23-year-old has been solid this season, racking up 22 goals and 39 points across 68 games. In his stead, look for Christian Fischer or Michael Grabner to enter the lineup Monday against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.