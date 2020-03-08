Garland suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game against Calgary and is considered week-to-week.

Garland suffered the injury when he collided with goaltender Cam Talbot, and he returned to Arizona for further evaluation. The 23-year-old has been solid this season, racking up 22 goals and 39 points across 68 games. In his stead, look for Christian Fischer or Michael Grabner to enter the lineup Monday against Winnipeg.