Garland registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Garland had the secondary helper on Alex Goligoski's second-period tally. The 25-year-old Garland is up to 32 points, 119 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through 44 games. He has a reasonable chance of matching the 39-point output he produced in 68 contests last season. Those odds improve if he can remain in a clear-cut top-line role.