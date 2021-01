Garland scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Garland struck just 52 seconds into the third period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. The winger had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games, which the Coyotes lost 1-0 both times to Vegas and Anaheim. With tonight's improvement as a team, Garland should soon get back on track. The 24-year-old has three goals, seven points, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through eight appearances.