Coyotes' Conor Garland: Tickles twine again
Garland netted a goal on a team-high six shots but went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Consider Thursday's performance a mixed bag for the young winger. Garland has turned up his performance with goals in three straight games to start February. He's at 19 tallies, 32 points and 134 shots in 55 appearances this season. Right now, he's on a line with Christian Dvorak and Taylor Hall, and the results suggest that unit could stay together for awhile, which gives Garland a boost in fantasy value.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Opens scoring in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Scores to force overtime•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Chips in with assist•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two helpers in loss to Oil•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Racks up three points in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: First goal of the New Year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.