Garland netted a goal on a team-high six shots but went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Consider Thursday's performance a mixed bag for the young winger. Garland has turned up his performance with goals in three straight games to start February. He's at 19 tallies, 32 points and 134 shots in 55 appearances this season. Right now, he's on a line with Christian Dvorak and Taylor Hall, and the results suggest that unit could stay together for awhile, which gives Garland a boost in fantasy value.