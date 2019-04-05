Coyotes' Conor Garland: Trigger happy in win
Garland scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Garland has 13 goals and 18 points in 46 games this year, as well as 118 shots. The fifth-round pick from 2015 has picked up six of his points with the man advantage, and he makes for an interesting option to stash in dynasty formats despite currently skating on the Coyotes' fourth line.
