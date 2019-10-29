Garland scored a goal on four shots and picked up an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Monday.

Garland was in on all of the Coyotes' offense as Arizona rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit. He got the Coyotes on the board late in the opening from, beating Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton from an impossible angle, then assisting on Carl Soderberg's power-play goal that tied the game late in the second. A fifth-round pick of the Coyotes in 2015, Garland is off to a productive start to his sophomore season with six goals and two assists in 11 games. He's averaging fewer than 13 minutes per game, but is certainly making the most of his opportunities.