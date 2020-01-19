Garland notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

The second-year winger has benefited from his spot alongside Taylor Hall over the last week, scoring two goals and six points in the last four games. Garland's 16 goals and 28 points through 50 contests on the season isn't quite as impressive, but if the 26-year-old retains his top-line placement in the second half, he'll have value even in shallower fantasy formats.