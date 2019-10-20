Play

Garland scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner. Garland is off to a quick start with four goals and five points through seven games, and the second-year winger is earning some key assignments with the Coyotes, seeing nearly four minutes of ice time with the man advantage in this one.

