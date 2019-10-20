Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two-point performance in win
Garland scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner. Garland is off to a quick start with four goals and five points through seven games, and the second-year winger is earning some key assignments with the Coyotes, seeing nearly four minutes of ice time with the man advantage in this one.
More News
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Strikes for pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Headed to minors•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Trigger-happy in win•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Secures extension•
-
Coyotes' Conor Garland: Notches power-play goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.