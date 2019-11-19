Coyotes' Conor Garland: Two points in win
Garland scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Garland struck early in the first period and the Coyotes never looked back. The winger is up to 10 goals and 14 points in 22 contests this season. He's added a plus-9 rating and 52 shots on goal.
