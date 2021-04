Garland registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Garland picked up an assist on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally. In a much more surprising occurrence, Garland recorded multiple hits for just the fourth time this season. The 25-year-old winger is mostly a pure scorer with 31 points, 109 shots on net and only 19 hits through 40 contests this season.